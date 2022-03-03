PM Modi to address webinar on energy for sustainable growth tomorrow

New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a webinar on the theme called "Energy for Sustainable Growth" on Friday comprising Ministries of Power, Petroleum and Natural Gas, New and Renewable Energy, Coal, Mines, External Affairs and Environment Forest and Climate Change.

The webinar will discuss the initiatives of the Union Government in the energy and resources sector including the Budget 2022 announcements and elicit ideas and suggestions for effective implementation of these initiatives.

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) in its official statement said the webinar will have three different sessions. The plenary session from 10: 00 am to 10:30 am would be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This session will be followed by six thematic breakout sessions which would take place parallelly from 10.30 am to 12.45 pm. The concluding session to be held from 2:00 pm to 3: 10 pm will be chaired by Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy RK Singh.

MNRE will be conducting the breakout session on "Scaling up of Renewable Energy" which will be moderated by Indu Shekhar Chaturvedi, Secretary, MNRE and will have eminent speakers from the public and private sector.

The session will have the following two focus areas: (a) Solar Manufacturing: India has a target of installing about 300 GW of solar power capacity by 2030.

To reduce dependence on imports and incentivize domestic solar PV manufacturing, the government has taken various policy and programme measures to enhance solar manufacturing in the country. The "National Programme on High-Efficiency Solar PV Modules" was approved in 2021 to promote the manufacturing of high-efficiency solar PV modules, including the upstage vertical components like solar PV cells, wafers, ingots, polysilicon.

Nearly 9 GW capacity of fully integrated solar PV module manufacturing units for Rs 4,500 crore of initial allocation has been awarded. An additional outlay of Rs 19,500 crore was announced in Budget 2022-23. It is envisaged that about 40GW of solar module manufacturing capacity will be created with this allocation, the release said.

(b) Green Hydrogen: In the Independence Day address on August 15, 2021, the Prime Minister announced the National Green Hydrogen Mission and stated the goal to make India the global hub of Green Hydrogen production and export.

MNRE has accordingly developed the National Green Hydrogen Mission with the objectives of decarbonising major sectors of the economy, contributing to India's energy independence and serving as an inspiration for the global clean energy transition.

The proposed National Hydrogen Mission accordingly seeks to evolve a framework for demand creation, support for indigenous manufacturing, research and development, pilot projects in emerging areas, and an enabling ecosystem of policies, regulations and standards. The proposed measures are expected to scale up the production, use and export of Green Hydrogen and its derivatives.

The session aims to seek suggestions from stakeholders and industry leaders to create a conducive ecosystem for the manufacturing of next-generation solar PV modules and key aspects of building a robust hydrogen economy, the statement from the Ministry added further. (ANI)