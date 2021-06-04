PM Modi to address World Environment Day event, interact with farmers on ethanol, biogas use

New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the World Environment Day event on June 5, 2021, at 11 am via video conferencing.

As per the release by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the theme for this year's event is "promotion of biofuels for a better environment".

During the event, Prime Minister will release the "Report of the Expert Committee on Road Map for ethanol blending in India 2020-2025". He will also interact with farmers to hear their experiences of using ethanol and biogas

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi tweeted: "At 11 AM tomorrow, 5th June will take part in the World Environment Programme on the theme of 'promotion of biofuels for better environment.' Would also interact with farmers to hear their experiences of using ethanol and biogas."



The event is being jointly organised by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

To commemorate World Environment Day, the Government of India (GOI) is releasing E-20 notification directing oil companies to sell ethanol-blended petrol with the percentage of ethanol up to 20 percent from April 1, 2023; and Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) Specifications for higher ethanol blends E12 and E15.

These efforts will facilitate the setting up of additional ethanol distillation capacities and will provide timelines for making blended fuel available across the country. This will also help increase the consumption of ethanol in the ethanol-producing states and the adjoining regions, before the year 2025.

Prime Minister will launch a Pilot Project of E 100 dispensing stations at three locations in Pune.

He will also interact with farmers to gain insight on their firsthand experience, as enablers under the Ethanol Blended Petrol and Compressed Bio-Gas Programmes. (ANI)