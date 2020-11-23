PM Modi to attend centennial foundation day celebration of Lucknow University on November 25

New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the celebration of centennial foundation day of the University of Lucknow on November 25 at 5:30 pm via video conferencing, an official statement from Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said here on Monday.

The University was established in 1920 and is celebrating its 100th year.



The Prime Minister will unveil the University's centennial commemorative coin on the occasion, the PMO stated.

PM Modi will also release a special commemorative postal stamp issued by India Post and its special cover during the event.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also be present on the occasion. (ANI)

