PM Modi to attend NCC rally tomorrow

New Delhi [India], Jan 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the National Cadet Corps (NCC) rally at the Cariappa Parade ground here on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister will inspect the guard of honour and review the march past by various NCC contingents at the event, according to an official statement.

Modi will also give awards to the meritorious NCC cadets and will later address the gathering.

Hundreds of NCC cadets come to Delhi for the Republic Day camp every year.

The Prime Minister, while addressing the NCC rally last year, had applauded their efforts in the relief and rescue operations during natural disasters as well as their efforts for the promotion of initiatives such as Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. (ANI)