PM Modi to be part of global investors meet in Dharamshala

New Delhi [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be a part of the global investors meet to be held in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala on November 7 and 8 later this year.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had, on July 11, held a meeting with the ambassadors of 50 nations with an aim to attract investors to the global investors meet.

Thakur had urged the ambassadors to send entrepreneurs of their respective countries to attend the investors meet and invest in sectors of their choice in the state. (ANI)