PM Modi to chair meeting of CSIR Society today

New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the meeting of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Society at 11 am via video conferencing on Friday.

Union Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan will also be present at the meeting today.

The Society is part of the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research under the Ministry of Science and Technology. Its activities are carried out through 37 laboratories and 39 outreach centres spread across India.

A PMO release said that eminent scientists, industrialists, and senior officials of scientific ministries form part of the Society, which meets annually. (ANI)