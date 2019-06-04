Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM Modi to chair NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting on June 15

ANI | Updated: Jun 04, 2019 18:37 IST

New Delhi (India), June 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the meeting of Governing Council of NITI Aayog here on June 15, during which a number of issues related to social, education, health, and agriculture are likely to be discussed.
This would be the first meeting after the formation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi led NDA government at the Centre for the second time. Chief Ministers of all states, Governors, Lieutenant-Governors, Union Ministers, and senior officials are slated to participate in the meeting.
Also, this will be the 5th meeting of NITI Aayog Governing Council, chaired by Modi. The Governing Council is the apex body of NITI Aayog and includes all Chief Ministers, Lieutenant Governors of Union Territories, several Union Ministers and senior government officials as members.
"The meeting is expected to discuss important subjects including major issues concerning water management, agriculture, and aspirational district programme. Besides, the Council will also deliberate on security issues in districts impacted by left-wing extremism in states like Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh," said sources.
A day after taking the oath, Prime Minister Modi had chaired the Cabinet meeting in which a major change in the 'Prime Minister's Scholarship Scheme' under the National Defence Fund was approved.
The amount of scholarship has been increased from Rs 2,000 per month to Rs 2,500 per month for boys and from Rs 2,250 per month to Rs 3,000 per month for the girls. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 23:34 IST

WB: Police arrests 4 people; recovered firearms, deadly weapons

Cooch Behar (West Bengal) [India], June 4 (ANI): A group of four people were arrested on Tuesday in Cooch Behar district of West Bengal. Four firearms, ammunitions, four live bombs and deadly weapons were also recovered from their possession.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 23:22 IST

SRSP will get water from Kaleshwaram project by end of 2019: KCR

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 4 (ANI): Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Tuesday said that Sriram Sagar Project (SRSP) would get water from Kaleshwaram project by the end of 2019.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 23:22 IST

Never resigned from Advocate General post : Kanak Tiwari

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Jun 4 (ANI): A political row erupted over the appointment of Satish Chandra Verma as the new Advocate General of Chhattisgarh after his former counterpart Kanak Tiwari claimed that he has never resigned nor expressed his unwillingness to continue on the post.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 23:22 IST

Involve ex-chiefs in service chief appointments, former Air...

New Delhi [India], Jun 4 (ANI): A few months before the government selects a new Air Force head, former IAF Chief PV Naik has written a letter to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh requesting him to involve an ex-service Chief in the appointment panels while selecting new services chiefs.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 23:08 IST

UP doubles fine for violating traffic norms

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 4 (ANI): The state government on Tuesday doubled the fine for violating traffic norms. The decision was taken at the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 23:08 IST

Delhi Traffic Police constable alleges departmental harassment

New Delhi [India], Jun 4 (ANI): A Delhi police traffic constable has alleged he is being harassment by his seniors and a video in which he is seen apparently weeping over it has now surfaced on social media.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 23:08 IST

UP: 123 PAF, 9 RAF companies deployed ahead of Eid

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 4 (ANI): Ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr in the state, 123 companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) have been deployed.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 22:50 IST

Mrutyunjay Mohapatra appointed as Director General of Meteorology, IMD

New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra appointed as Director General of Meteorology, India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 22:47 IST

Idu'l Fitr strengthens our belief in charity, fraternity and...

New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): On the eve of Idu'l Fitr, President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday greeted the nation and said that this festival "strengthens our belief in charity, fraternity, and compassion."

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 22:47 IST

Gehlot attends Iftar party with Pilot after blaming him for son's defeat

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 4 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday attended the Iftar party organised by Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee here. Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot was also present on the occasion.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 22:47 IST

Navy Chief instructs force to bring more equality in force

New Delhi (India), Jun 4 (ANI) Within four days of taking over as new Navy Chief, Admiral Karambir Singh has issued guidelines to his force asking it to imbibe contemporary social and ceremonial practices for optimum utilisation of resources and manpower.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 22:44 IST

Rajasthan: Five held for gangrape in Pali

Pali (Rajasthan) [India], Jun 4 (ANI): Four persons, who allegedly gangraped a woman and made a video of the incident in Rajasthan's Pali district, have been arrested, police said.

Read More
iocl