PM Modi to chair NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting on June 15

New Delhi (India), June 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the meeting of Governing Council of NITI Aayog here on June 15, during which a number of issues related to social, education, health, and agriculture are likely to be discussed.

This would be the first meeting after the formation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi led NDA government at the Centre for the second time. Chief Ministers of all states, Governors, Lieutenant-Governors, Union Ministers, and senior officials are slated to participate in the meeting.

Also, this will be the 5th meeting of NITI Aayog Governing Council, chaired by Modi. The Governing Council is the apex body of NITI Aayog and includes all Chief Ministers, Lieutenant Governors of Union Territories, several Union Ministers and senior government officials as members.

"The meeting is expected to discuss important subjects including major issues concerning water management, agriculture, and aspirational district programme. Besides, the Council will also deliberate on security issues in districts impacted by left-wing extremism in states like Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh," said sources.

A day after taking the oath, Prime Minister Modi had chaired the Cabinet meeting in which a major change in the 'Prime Minister's Scholarship Scheme' under the National Defence Fund was approved.

The amount of scholarship has been increased from Rs 2,000 per month to Rs 2,500 per month for boys and from Rs 2,250 per month to Rs 3,000 per month for the girls. (ANI)

