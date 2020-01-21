PM Modi to chair PRAGATI meeting on Friday

New Delhi [India], Jan 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the 32nd interaction through PRAGATI - the ICT-based, multi-modal platform for pro-active governance and timely implementation, on Wednesday.

In the previous 31 interactions of PRAGATI, projects worth over Rs 12 lakh crore have been reviewed by the Prime Minister. In the last meeting of the year 2019, nine projects worth over Rs 61,000 crore related to 16 States and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir were taken up for discussion, read a statement.

There were also discussions on various topics like grievances of Indian citizens working abroad, National Agriculture Market, Aspirational District Programme and infrastructure development programmes and initiatives.

PRAGATI, launched by PM Modi on March 25, 2015, is an integrating and interactive platform, aimed at addressing the common man's grievances. The umbrella platform also helps in simultaneously monitoring and reviewing important programmes and projects of the Government of India, as well as projects flagged by various state governments. (ANI)

