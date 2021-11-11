PM Modi to dedicate country's first world-class railway station at Habibganj, Bhopal on November 15

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the country's first world-class railway station at Habibganj in Bhopal on November 15.

Habibganj railway station in Bhopal is the first world-class model station in the country and has all the facilities that are available at international airports. It has been developed under a public-private partnership and built by a private company named Bansal Group.

The total cost of the station project is around Rs 450 crore. To control the crowd, separate entry and exit gates are there.



Escalators and lifts have been installed at the station to reach the platform. A seating arrangement of 700 to 1,100 passengers has been made in the open concourse. For information about the movement of trains, display boards with different languages have been installed throughout the station.

The station will also boast of food courts, restaurants, air-conditioned waiting rooms, dormitory, VIP lounge. Around 160 CCTV cameras have also been installed at the station to keep round-the-clock surveillance.

Speaking to ANI, Abu Asif, Project Director of Habibganj Redevelopment said, "It has been redeveloped as a model station. It is a pilot project of Indian Railways. The project has two parts: One is the station part and the other is the commercial part. Twenty-four hour monitoring of the station will be done from the command and control centre."

"The project has been designed to improve passenger amenities and offer enhanced experience. There is an open concourse to go to different platforms. There are food zone, kid zone, the entertainment zone and retail zone in the station," he added. (ANI)