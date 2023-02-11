PM Modi to dedicate Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section of Delhi Mumbai Expressway to Nation

New Delhi [India] February 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Dausa in Rajasthan on Sunday to lay the foundation stone and dedicate to nation road development projects worth more than Rs 18,100 crore.

"Delhi Mumbai Expressway is an ambitious infrastructure project, whose first completed section, Delhi - Dausa - Lalsot, will be dedicated to the Nation by the Prime Minister tomorrow," read a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Saturday.



"The 246 km Delhi - Dausa - Lalsot section of the Delhi Mumbai Expressway has been developed at a cost of more than Rs 12,150 crore. Passing of this section will also reduce the travel time from Delhi to Jaipur from 5 hours to around 3.5 hours and provide a major boost to economic development of the entire region," the statement read.

"Delhi Mumbai Expressway will be India's longest expressway with length of 1,386 km. It will reduce travel distance between Delhi and Mumbai by 12% from 1,424 km to 1,242 Km and travel time will be reduced by 50% from 24 hrs to 12 hrs. It will pass through six states of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra and connect major cities like Kota, Indore, Jaipur, Bhopal, Vadodara and Surat," it said.

"The Expressway will also serve 93 PM Gati Shakti Economic Nodes, 13 Ports, 8 Major Airports and 8 multi-modal logistics parks (MMLPs) along with spurs to new upcoming greenfield airports such as Jewar Airport, Navi Mumbai Airport and JNPT port," the statement added.



Focusing on the economic changes of the country, the statement said, "The Expressway will have a catalytic impact in the developmental trajectory of all adjoining regions, thus contributing in a major way in the economic transformation of the country."

During the programme, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of 247 kilometres of National Highway projects to be developed at a cost of more than Rs 5940 crore. This includes 67-km long four-lane spur road from Bandikui to Jaipur to be developed at a cost of more than Rs 2000 crore, a six-lane spur road from Kotputli to Baraodaneo, to be developed at a cost of about Rs 3775 crore and two-lane paved shoulder of Lalsot - Karoli section, being developed at a cost of about Rs 150 crore. (ANI)

