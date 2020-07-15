PM Modi to deliver address on World Youth Skills Day

New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a video address on the occasion of World Youth Skills Day on Wednesday. The day marks the fifth anniversary of the launch of Skill India Mission.

The conclave is being organised by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, according to an official statement.

Skill India is an initiative of the Centre which was launched to empower the youth with skills to help them get jobs and also give more productive in their work environment.

It offers courses in several sectors which are aligned to the standards recognised by both, the industry and the government under the National Skill Qualification Framework. (ANI)

