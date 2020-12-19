PM Modi to deliver keynote address at ASSOCHAM foundation week today

New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address at ASSOCHAM Foundation Week 2020 on Saturday via video conferencing.

"PM to deliver keynote address at ASSOCHAM Foundation Week on 19th December 2020," PMO wrote on Twitter.

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), he will also present the 'ASSOCHAM Enterprise of the Century Award' to Ratan Tata, who will receive the award on behalf of the TATA Group.

ASSOCHAM was established in 1920 by promoter chambers representing all regions of India. It has over 400 chambers and trade associations in its fold and serves over 4.5 lakh members across India. (ANI)