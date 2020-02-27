PM Modi to distribute daily living aids to senior citizens, divyangjans

New Delhi [India], Feb 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute assistive aids and devices to senior citizens and divyangjans at a mega distribution camp at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh on February 29.

This is the biggest-ever distribution camp in the country in terms of the number of beneficiaries covered, the number of appliances distributed and the value of aids and appliances distributed, an official release said.

In the mega camp, over 56,000 assistive aid and devices of different types, will be distributed free of cost to over 26,000 of beneficiaries. The cost of the aids and devices is over Rs 19 crore.

The assistive aids and devices will be given under Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana and divyangjans. (ANI)

