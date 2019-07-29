A still from the episode of 'Man Vs Wild with PM Modi and Bear Grylls (Photo source: Discovery)
A still from the episode of 'Man Vs Wild with PM Modi and Bear Grylls (Photo source: Discovery)

PM Modi to feature in Man vs Wild episode with Bear Grylls

ANI | Updated: Jul 29, 2019 13:13 IST

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): In a first, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will feature in Discovery Channel's show 'Man Vs Wild' alongside the popular host and adventurer, Bear Grylls.
Shot in the Jim Corbett National Park, the special episode will be broadcast on August 12 at 9 pm and will be showcased in 180 countries around the world.
Elated about the association, the Prime Minister said he was both intrigued and inclined to take part in the show.
"For years, I have lived among nature, in the mountains and the forests. These years have a lasting impact on my life. So when I was asked about a special programme focusing on life beyond politics and that too in the midst of nature I was both intrigued and inclined to take part in it," Modi said.
The show will be a frank and freewheeling journey that will throw light on wildlife conservation, highlighting issues related to environmental change.
The Prime Minister said he took this as an opportunity to showcase India's rich flora and fauna and to emphasise on environmental conservation.
"For me, this show presents a great opportunity to showcase to the world India's rich environmental heritage and stress on the importance of environment conservation and living in harmony with nature. It was a great experience spending time in the jungle once again, this time with Bear, who is blessed with indefatigable energy and quest to experience nature at its purest," the Prime Minister added.
Modi and host Grylls will also be seen building a raft to cross a jungle river together.
Host Grylls shared a 45-second promo of the special episode on Twitter in which Modi is seen interacting with him, riding a dingy and putting together a spear.
"You are the most important man in India. my job is to protect you," Grylls said in the video, covering the Prime Minister's shoulder with a jacket.
"People across 180 countries will get to see the unknown side of PM @narendramodi as he ventures into Indian wilderness to create awareness about animal conservation & environmental change. Catch Man Vs Wild with PM Modi @DiscoveryIN on August 12 @ 9 pm. #PMModionDiscovery" read the host's tweet.
Grylls termed it a "privilege" to be taking Modi on an adventure into the Indian wilderness. "I feel truly honoured to get to spend time with this remarkable world leader. The wild reminds us that we need each other and that together we are stronger. I am so excited to spend time with the PM and to get to know the man who leads this great nation," he said.
In India, Man Vs Wild With Bear Grylls and Prime Minister Modi will premiere simultaneously on 12 Discovery channels in five languages - English, Bengali, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. (ANI)

