PM Modi to felicitate new BJP national president today

New Delhi [India], Jan 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will felicitate the newly elected BJP National President at the party headquarters on Monday evening after the formal announcement of the leader who will take over the reins of the ruling party.

Senior party leaders including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari on Monday reached the party headquarters here at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg ahead of the nomination process for the election of BJP national president.

Several Union Ministers, Chief Ministers from BJP-ruled states, including Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Goa CM Pramod Sawant, leaders, state chiefs and general secretaries are also present there.

As per party sources, BJP working president Jagat Prakash Nadda is set to be the party chief and would be elected unopposed. Nadda will file his nomination for the post today.

A former health minister, Nadda has organisational experience and became party's working president in June 2019 after the ruling party swept the Lok Sabha elections.

Nadda will replace Shah who is currently serving as Union Home Minister in the Narendra Modi cabinet and had been serving as party chief till now. (ANI)

