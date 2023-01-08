PM Modi to flag off Ganga Vilas Cruise from Varanasi on Jan 13, excitement high among people

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 8 (ANI): Excitement is high among the people of Varanasi over the Ganga Vilas Cruise which is scheduled to be virtually flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi on January 13.

The cruise will cover a distance of nearly 4,000 km in 50 days.

It will pass through the rivers of India and Bangladesh to reach Dibrugarh in Assam. It will have halts near important cities like Patna, Kolkata, and Dhaka, officials said.

"The Ganga Vilas cruise will have foreign nationals and it will send a message to the people of the world on India's tourism and this cruise will be very helpful in attracting tourists," said Sunil Upadhyay, a resident of Varanasi.

"History is being created in the tourism sector. This is the longest water ride in the world. The previous governments had not given much importance to the water transport sector. The Ganga Vilas will be sending the message of unity and Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat to the rest of the world," said Arvind Mishra, another local.

Terming it as a gift to Kashi by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a local Kaushal Kumar Singh said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has increased the pride of Varanasi with this Ganga Vilas Cruise.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has changed the entire picture of Varanasi ever since he became a Member of Parliament from this constituency. Tourism has been developed in Varanasi as a big industry," said Kaushal Pandey, another resident.

The cruise will have a capacity of 80 passengers with 18 suits. The cruise will set off from Varanasi and reach Patna and Kolkata. Following this, it will set off for Bangladesh, re-enter India, and end its journey in Dibrugarh of Assam.

The Cruise through its journey of 50 days, will be stopping at more than 50 places including several world heritage sites, according to officials. It will also pass through several national parks and sanctuaries during the stretch of its journey. (ANI)