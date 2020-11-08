PM Modi to flag off Ropax ferry services between Surat, Saurashtra

Surat (Gujarat) [India], November 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off Ropax ferry services between Surat and Saurashtra on Sunday, which will reduce the distance between these two places from 317 kilometres to just 60 kilometres.

Speaking to ANI, Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Shipping Minister said, "This ferry service will reduce the distance between Surat and Saurashtra from 317 km (by road) to just 60 kilometres."



A large number of people from Saurashtra have settled in Surat and are working in the diamond industry. There are about 5,000 buses plying daily between this route which takes around 10 to 12 hours, Mandaviya informed.

With the inauguration of the Ropax ferry, the time taken to reach Saurashtra will be just four hours. This is going to benefit the people from Saurashtra who are working here in Surat, in a major way.

PM Modi will digitally inaugurate this ferry service. (ANI)

