New Delhi [India], Jan 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake a two-day visit to Karnataka on Thursday and Friday.
At Tumkur, Modi will visit the Sree Siddaganga Mutt, where he will unveil a plaque to mark the laying of the foundation stone for a memorial museum of Shri Shri Shivakumar Swamiji.
A PMO release said that the Prime Minister will offer prayers and also plant a sapling at the mutt.
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and other dignitaries including Siddalingeshwara Swamy will be present on the occasion. The Prime Minister will also address the gathering. (ANI)
PM Modi to go on for 2-day visit to Karnataka tomorrow
ANI | Updated: Jan 01, 2020 21:39 IST
