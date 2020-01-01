PM Modi to go on for 2-day visit to Karnataka tomorrow

New Delhi [India], Jan 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake a two-day visit to Karnataka on Thursday and Friday.

At Tumkur, Modi will visit the Sree Siddaganga Mutt, where he will unveil a plaque to mark the laying of the foundation stone for a memorial museum of Shri Shri Shivakumar Swamiji.

A PMO release said that the Prime Minister will offer prayers and also plant a sapling at the mutt.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and other dignitaries including Siddalingeshwara Swamy will be present on the occasion. The Prime Minister will also address the gathering. (ANI)