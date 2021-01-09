PM Modi to head commemoration committee for Netaji's 125th birth anniversary

New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): A committee, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been constituted to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, the Ministry of Culture informed on Saturday.

The high-level committee will decide on the activities for a year-long commemoration, beginning from January 23.

According to the Ministry's statement, the members of the committee include "distinguished citizens, historians, authors, experts, family members of Bose, as well as eminent persons associated with Azad Hind Fauj (INA)".



Some of the prominent members of the committee include Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Member of Parliament Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Sharad Pawar, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Member of Parliament Ghulam Nabi Azad, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) president Sourav Ganguly, singer AR Rahman, Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty and many others.

The committee will lend guidance to the commemoration activities in Delhi, Kolkata and other places associated with Netaji and Azad Hind Fauj, both in India as well as overseas.

"The mandate of the National Level Committee will be to approve policies, plans, programmes and supervise and guide the commemoration of the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose including preparatory activities and to decide on the broad dates for the detailed programme of Celebration," the gazette notification issued by the Ministry said.

It further said that the recommendations of the said committee will be considered by the Centre for implementation, subject to extant rules, instructions and practices. (ANI)

