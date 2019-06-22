PM Modi to hold meeting with top economists on Saturday

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with top economists to review the macroeconomic situation of the country on Saturday, a government official told ANI.

Prime Minister Modi will also discuss the Budget proposals during the meeting, which is scheduled to take place at NITI Aayog, said the official.

Economists will also make presentations to the Prime Minister during the meeting that will start at 12 pm tomorrow. (ANI)