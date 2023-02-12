PM Modi to inaugurate Aero India focusing on Make in India in Defence

New Delhi [India], February 12 (ANI): The five-day Aero India 2023 which will be inaugurated on Monday is all set to exhibit military prowess in Bengaluru where a number of Made-in-India defence products would be showcased.

Models of India's futuristic indigenous aircraft including 5th Generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft, LCA Mark2 and Naval Twin Engine Deck-based Fighter jet being showcased at the Indian pavilion will be showcased at this Aero India as well. All the aircraft are in different stages of development.



The Made-in-India Light Combat Helicopter Prachand in Indian Army colours outside the India Pavilion at Aero India in Bengaluru will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Senior military officers will fly in the chopper at the aero show this year. The LCH was inducted into defence forces last year.



BrahMos Aerospace showcasing the models of the air-launched version of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile along with BrahMos NG missile at India pavilion.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited is showcasing the supersonic trainer aircraft named HLFT-42 full-scale model at Aero India. The model aircraft with Lord Hanuman on its tail is planned to be developed and offered as a modern combat trainer aircraft.

Earlier today, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the five-day-long Aero India 2023 event will showcase the country's manufacturing prowess.



Addressing the curtain raiser press conference in Bengaluru today, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated that the Aero India 2023 will showcase the country's manufacturing prowess and the progress achieved towards realising the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' as envisioned by the Prime Minister.

"This event will significantly contribute to the development of the aerospace and aviation sector," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 14th edition of Asia's largest aero show -- Aero India 2023 - in Bengaluru, Karnataka tomorrow.

Spanning over five days, the event, on the theme 'The runway to a billion opportunities', will radiate the rise of a strong & self-reliant 'New India' by displaying India's growth in aerospace and defence capabilities. The focus will be on showcasing indigenous equipment/technologies and forging partnerships with foreign companies, in line with 'Make in India, Make for the World' vision for a secure and prosperous future.

February 13 to 15 will be business days, while February 16-17, will be open for the public to witness the show. The event comprises a Defence Ministers' Conclave; a CEOs Round Table; a Manthan start-up event; a Bandhan ceremony; breath-taking air shows; a large exhibition; an India Pavilion and a trade fair of aerospace companies.

Organised at Air Force Station, Yelahanka in a total area of around 35,000 sqm, the event, the biggest-ever to date, is likely to witness the participation of 98 countries. The Defence Ministers of 32 countries, Air Chiefs of 29 countries and 73 CEOs of global and Indian OEMs are expected to attend the event. Eight hundred and nine (809) defence companies, including MSMEs and start-ups, will showcase the advancement in niche technologies and the growth in the aerospace and defence sectors.

Aero India 2023 will showcase design leadership, growth in UAVs Sector, Defence Space and futuristic technologies. The event aims to promote the export of indigenous air platforms like Light Combat Aircraft (LCA)-Tejas, HTT-40, Dornier Light Utility Helicopter (LUH), Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) and Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH). It will integrate domestic MSMEs and start-ups in the global supply chain and attract foreign investments including partnerships for co-development and co-production.

On the sidelines of Aero India 2023, a number of bilateral meetings will be held at the levels of Defence Minister, MoS Defence, Chief of Defence Staff and Defence Secretary among others. The focus will be on bolstering the defence & aerospace ties with friendly countries by exploring newer avenues to take the partnership to the next level.

The futuristic products to be showcased would include a model of a soldier wearing a jet pack being developed by an Indian start-up will be launched. The Indian Army has issued a tender to buy 48 jetpacks for troops deployed along the northern borders. (ANI)

