PM Modi to inaugurate AIIMS Guwahati on April 14

New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Guwahati on April 14.

Apart from AIIMS Guwahati, he will dedicate to the nation three other medical colleges in Assam.



Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday shared the pictures of AIIMS, Guwahati.



"Ayushman Northeast! PM @NarendraModi Ji to dedicate to the nation AIIMS Guwahati, the first AIIMS of Northeast, on 14th April. Have a look at the stunning pictures of the New AIIMS of New India!" Mandaviya said in a tweet.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday shared the details of PM Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to the state and informed that the PM would also be attending the mega Bihu celebration which is scheduled to be held in Guwahati on April 14.

"Assam will witness a historical moment on April 14 as more than 11,000 boys and girls will participate in Bihu which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will witness. Prime Minister's presence will boost the morale of the people of Assam because we consider Bihu as the lifeline of Assam. The program will be unique and one of its kind and the people of Assam are looking forward to it", said CM Sarma.

Listing down the several programs scheduled for PM Modi's visit CM Sarma said, "PM Modi will launch several programs from AIIMS Guwahati. One hospital will be built on the IIT Guwahati premises. PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of an institute and will attend the closing ceremony of the Platinum Jubilee celebration of Gauhati High Court at Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati."

"PM Modi will attend the programme at Sarusajai Stadium. He will inaugurate the newly installed Assam Petro Chemicals Limited 500 project TPD Methanol at Namrup, costing Rs 1,709 crores. He will lay the foundation stone of another bridge connecting Palasbari-Sualkuchi on the Brahmaputra river, costing Rs 3,170 crore," CM informed further. (ANI)

