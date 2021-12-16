PM Modi to inaugurate All India Mayors' Conference tomorrow

New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating and addressing the All India Mayors' Conference, themed 'New Urban India', virtually on Friday (December 17) at 10:30 am.

The Conference is being organised by the Department of Urban Development of Uttar Pradesh in Varanasi. Mayors from various states across the country will be participating in the conference.

As per the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), it has been the constant endeavour of the Prime Minister to ensure ease of living in urban areas.

"The government has launched multiple schemes and initiatives to address the issues of dilapidated urban infrastructure and lack of amenities. A special focus of these efforts has been the state of Uttar Pradesh, which has witnessed tremendous progress and transformation of the urban landscape, especially in the last five years," the PMO said in its release.

An exhibition is also being organized from December 17-19 to showcase the key achievements of the Government of India and the Government of Uttar Pradesh in the sphere of urban development.

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Puri will also be present on the occasion. (ANI)