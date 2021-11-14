PM Modi to inaugurate 'Bhagwan Birsa Munda Smriti Udyan cum Freedom Fighters Museum' on November 15

New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Bhagwan Birsa Munda Smriti Udyan cum Freedom Fighters Museum in Ranchi via video conferencing on November 15, on the occasion of the iconic tribal leader Birsa Munda, who led a rebellion against the British.

The birth anniversary of Birsa Munda will also be celebrated as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas'.

The building of the museum is in line with the Prime Minister's aim to recognize the contribution of tribal communities during the Indian Freedom Movement, said a press release from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

"Ministry of Tribal Affairs has so far sanctioned construction of ten tribal freedom fighter museums. These museums will cherish the memories of tribal freedom fighters from various States and regions," the release added.

The Museum has been built in association with the State Government of Jharkhand at the Old Central Jail in Ranchi, where Birsa Munda had sacrificed his life. It will serve as a tribute to his sacrifice for the nation and tribal communities. The museum will play an important role in preserving and promoting tribal culture and history. It will also demonstrate the way the tribals struggled for protecting their forests, land rights, their culture and would show their valour and sacrifices, vital for nation-building.

Along with Birsa Munda, the museum will also highlight other tribal freedom fighters associated with different movements such as Shahid Budhu Bhagat, Sidhu-Kanhu, Nilambar-Pitambar, Diwa-Kisun, Telanga Khadiya, Gaya Munda, Jatra Bhagat, Poto H, Bhagirath Manjhi, Ganga Narayan Singh.

Museum will contain a 25 feet statue of Birsa Munda and 9 feet statues of other freedom fighters of the region as well.

Smriti Udyan has been developed in neighbouring 25 acres and it will have a musical fountain, food court, children park, infinity pool, garden and other entertainment facilities.

Union Minister for Tribal Affairs will also be present during the event, the release informed. (ANI)