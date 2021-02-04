PM Modi to inaugurate 'Chauri Chaura' centenary celebrations tomorrow

New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Chauri Chaura Centenary Celebrations at Chauri Chaura, Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, on February 4 at 11 AM via video conferencing.

"The day marks 100 years of the 'Chauri Chaura' incident, a landmark event in the country's fight for independence," the release by the Prime Minister's Office stated on Wednesday.

Prime Minister will also release a postal stamp dedicated to the Chauri Chaura centenary during the event.

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adithyanath will also be present on the occasion.



The centenary celebrations and various events planned by the State government will begin in all 75 districts of the State from 4th February 2021 and will continue till 4th February 2022.

The Uttar Pradesh government has planned to develop the 'Chauri Chaura Shaheed Memorial' in Gorakhpur as a heritage tourist spot ahead as state government decides to hold yearlong celebrations to mark 100 years of the 'Chauri Chaura' incident.

"The State Government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced to hold year-long centenary programs in view of 75 years of independence and has plans to develop the 'Chauri Chaura Shaheed Memorial' as a heritage tourist spot, read a press statement from the Uttar Pradesh government.

The Chief Minister has insisted to plan the program with the objective of instilling a sense of patriotism in the minds of the young generation and expressing gratitude to the freedom fighters who had made several sacrifices for the country's independence.

Uttar Pradesh government aims to instill the feeling of patriotism in the youth and to make sure that the new generation is sensitised by the sacrifices made to attain freedom. (ANI)

