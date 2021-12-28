PM Modi to inaugurate completed section of Kanpur Metro Rail Project today

New Delhi [India], December 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kanpur on Tuesday and inaugurate the completed section of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project at around 1.30 pm.

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), improving urban mobility has been one of the key focus areas of PM Modi. The completed 9 km long section of Kanpur Metro Rail Project stretches from IIT Kanpur to Moti Jheel.



The entire length of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project is 32 km and is being built at a cost of over Rs 11,000 crore. Kanpur Metro is going to be the fastest built metro project in the country.



Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath started the construction work of the Kanpur metro project on November 15, 2019, and the trial run took place on the 9 km IIT to Motijheel Priority Corridor on November 10, 2021, in less than two years.

Prime Minister Modi will also inspect the Metro Rail Project and undertake a metro ride from the IIT metro station to Geeta Nagar.



Besides, the Metro Rail Project, Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Bina-Panki Multiproduct Pipeline Project.

As per the PMO, the 356 Km long Bina-Panki Multiproduct Pipeline Project has a capacity of around 3.45 million metric tonnes per annum.

Prior to this, PM Modi will also attend the 54th Convocation Ceremony of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur at around 11 am. At the convocation, all the students will be issued digital degrees through an in-house blockchain-driven technology developed at the Institute under the National Blockchain Project.

The Prime Minister will launch the blockchain-based digital degrees. These digital degrees can be verified globally and are unforgeable. (ANI)