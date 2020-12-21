PM Modi to inaugurate India International Science Festival tomorrow

New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the India International Science Festival at 4:30 pm on Tuesday, said Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan.

Addressing the curtain-raiser press conference on the event, Union Minister on Monday said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the India International Science Festival-2020 at 4:30 pm tomorrow. On December 25, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu will participate in the closing ceremony of the festival."

The Union Minister said that the international science festival will begin December 22 and will conclude on December 25.

"India International Science Festival-2020 will start December 22 on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Ramanujan and will culminate on December 25, on the occasion of birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee," the Minister said.

The theme of the Indian International Science Festival is 'Science for Self Reliant India and Global Welfare', the Minister added.

During the press conference, the Minister also reassured the people of the country that the Central government is alert about the new coronavirus strain emerging from the United Kingdom, adding that there is no need to panic.

"The government is alert. There is no need to panic," he said.

This comes after the UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock on Sunday had said that the new strain of COVID-19 found in their country is "out of control". (ANI)