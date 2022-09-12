PM Modi to inaugurate International Dairy Federation World Dairy Summit 2022 today

New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate International Dairy Federation World Dairy Summit (IDF WDS) 2022, being organised at India Expo Centre and Mart, Greater Noida, today at around 10.30 am.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, the four-day-long IDF WDS 2022 being held from September 12 to 15, is a congregation of global and Indian dairy stakeholders including industry leaders, experts, farmers and policy planners centring around the theme of 'Dairy for Nutrition and Livelihood'.

Around 1,500 participants from 50 countries are expected to participate in IDF WDS 2022. The last such Summit was held in India about half a century ago in 1974.

"The Indian dairy industry is unique in the sense that it is based on a cooperative model that empowers small and marginal dairy farmers, especially women. Driven by the vision of the Prime Minister, the government has taken multiple steps for the betterment of the dairy sector resulting in an increase of milk production by more than 44 per cent in the last eight years," said the PMO.

"The success story of the Indian dairy industry, accounting for about 23 per cent of global milk, producing around 210 million tonnes annually, and empowering more than 8 crore dairy farmers, will be showcased at the IDF WDS 2022," it said.

The summit will also help Indian dairy farmers to gain exposure about global best practices.



Earlier on Saturday, the Prime Minister inaugurated the Centre-State Science Conclave on Saturday with the aim to facilitate an ecosystem of technology and innovation.

This is the first of its kind Conclave will strengthen Centre-State coordination and collaboration mechanisms - in the spirit of cooperative federalism - to build a robust science, technology and innovation (STI) ecosystem across the country.

While addressing the Conclave PM Modi said "Science is like that energy in the development of 21st century India, which has the potential to accelerate the development of every region and every state."

He said that the role of India's science and the people associated with this field is very important.

"At a time when India is on the verge of leading the fourth industrial revolution, the role of India's science and the people associated with this field is very important. In such a situation, the responsibility of the policy-makers and those of us who are associated with the governance and administration increases," he added.

The Prime Minister said that the Centre-State Science Conclave is an example of our mantra of Sabka Prayas.

He said for the development of 21st-century New India, science will play an important role in accelerating the growth of all areas and sectors. (ANI)

