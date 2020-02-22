PM Modi to inaugurate international judicial conference on Feb 22

New Delhi [India], Feb 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the International Judicial Conference (IJC) here on February 22.

The IJC is being organised at the Additional Building, Supreme Court Complex in the national capital.

The PM is scheduled to inaugurate the conference at 10 am tomorrow, said the BJP in a tweet.

In the evening, Modi will also address the opening ceremony of the Khelo India University Games, which will be held from February 22 to March 1 at Bhubaneswar in Odisha, via video conferencing.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to address the opening ceremony at 7 pm on Saturday.

The Khelo India University Games are being launched by the Government of India in association with the Government of Odisha.

It is the largest ever competition held at the university level in India and will have about 3,500 athletes from over 150 universities across the country taking part in it.

There will be a total of 17 sports namely archery, athletics, boxing, fencing, judo, swimming, weightlifting, wrestling, badminton, basketball, football, hockey, table tennis, tennis, volleyball, rugby and kabaddi at the event. (ANI)