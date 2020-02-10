PM Modi to inaugurate key summit of 13th COP on conservation of migratory species of wild animals

New Delhi [India], Feb 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the key summit of the 13th Conference of Parties (COP) of the Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals (CMS), scheduled to be hosted by India from February 17 to 22 in Gujarat's Gandhinagar.

"India to host 13th COP of the Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals (CMS) from February 17 to 22, 2020," said Union Minister Javadekar in a press conference.

"Hosting CMS COP-13 is a significant step towards wildlife conservation in India. Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the opening of the CMS COP13 on February 17 2020; representatives from 130 countries, eminent conservationists and international NGOs working in the field of wildlife conservation will be attending the COP," said the Union Environment Minister.

The theme of CMS COP13 in India is, 'Migratory species connect the planet and we welcome them home'.

On February 15 and 16, pre-COP meetings will take place including the stakeholder dialogue, high-level segment meeting and the Champion Night Award Ceremony.

The opening ceremony and plenary session of the COP will take place on February 17 followed by side events and working group meetings till the closing ceremony on February 22. Simultaneously, numerous national and international organisations will showcase best practices in wildlife conservation in the exhibition area.

The CMS COP 13 logo is inspired by 'Kolam', a traditional art form from southern India. In the logo of CMS COP-13, Kolam art form is used to depict key migratory species in India like Amur falcon, humpback whale and marine turtles. (ANI)

