PM Modi to inaugurate Kosi Rail Mega Bridge in Bihar today

New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the historic Kosi Rail Mega Bridge in Bihar through video conference on Friday.

Apart from Kosi Rail Mega Bridge, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate other rail projects which include a new railway bridge on the Kiul River, two new railway lines, five electrification projects, one electric locomotive shed at Barauni and a third line project between Barh-Bakhtiyarpur, according to an official release.



"The dedication of the Kosi Rail Mahasetu is a watershed moment in the history of Bihar and the entire region connecting to the North East. In 1887, a metre gauge link was built in between Nirmali and Bhaptiahi (Saraigarh). During the heavy flood and severe India-Nepal earthquake in 1934, the rail link was washed away. Thereafter, due to the meandering nature of Kosi river, no attempt was made to restore this rail link for long period," it added.

The release said the Kosi Mega Bridge project was sanctioned by Centre in 2003-04. The bridge is 1.9 kilometres long and has been constructed at a cost of Rs 516 crores.

"This bridge is of strategic importance along the India-Nepal border. The project was completed during the COVID-19 pandemic where the migrant labour also participated in its completion," it added. (ANI)

