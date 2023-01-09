PM Modi to inaugurate, lay foundation of projects worth Rs 7,000 cr in Telangana on January 19

New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Telangana and inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of development projects worth more than Rs 7,000 crore on January 19.

This will be the Prime Minister's second visit to the southern state within a span of two months.

Prime Minister will first flag off the 8th Vande Bharat Express from Secunderabad railway station. The Vande Bharat train will run between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam in approximately 8 hours. The stops envisaged for the train include Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada and Rajahmundry. After the flagging off, PM Modi will perform the Bhumi Pujan for the development works at Secunderabad railway station to be undertaken at the cost of Rs 699 crore.



Prime Minister will also perform the Bhumi Pujan for about 150 km of National highway roads that would be built at a cost of Rs 1,850 crore. This includes 103 kilometres of National Highway 167N in the Mahabubnagar-Chincholi section and 46 Kilometers of National Highway roads in the Nizampet-Narayankhed-Bidar section of NH-161B.

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the Railway Periodic Overhauling (POH) Workshop to be constructed at Kazipet at a cost of Rs 521 crore. During POH, the railway coaches are critically examined for corrosion, structural damage and stability to ascertain the fitness of the coaches.

The tender for constructing the POH has been floated and the project is expected to result in generating direct employment for 3,000 people.

Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate 85 km of doubling of the railway line between Secunderabad and Mahabubnagar which was constructed at a cost of Rs 1,410 crore. Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation various buildings constructed at IIT, Hyderabad (Kandi) to accommodate a capacity of 5,000 students at a cost of Rs 2,597 crore. This includes academic buildings for each department, 18 hostel buildings that can accommodate 4,500 students, five faculty and staff towers to accommodate 250 families, Technology research park, Technology innovation park, Research centre complex, Convention centre, Knowledge centre, Guest house, Lecture Hall complex, Campus school, Health care facility, Married students hostel, Undergraduate Core labs and administration blocks.

After these programmes, Prime Minister Modi will address people in the public meeting at the parade ground. (ANI)

