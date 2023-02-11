PM Modi to inaugurate, lay foundation of road projects worth Rs 18,100 cr in Rajasthan tomorrow

New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI): In a major infrastructure push, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several road projects in Rajasthan on Sunday.

On Sunday, PM will reach Dausa in Rajasthan to lay the foundation stone and inaugurate road development projects worth more than Rs 18,100 crore. He will inaugurate the first completed section, Delhi - Dausa - Lalsot of the Delhi Mumbai Expressway.



According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the 246 km Delhi - Dausa - Lalsot section of the Delhi Mumbai Expressway has been developed at a cost of more than Rs 12,150 crore. This operationalization of this section will reduce the travel time from Delhi to Jaipur from 5 hours to around 3.5 hours and provide a major boost to the economic development of the entire region.





Delhi Mumbai Expressway will be India's longest expressway with a length of 1,386 km. It will reduce the travel distance between Delhi and Mumbai by 12 per cent from 1,424 km to 1,242 Km and travel time will be reduced by 50 per cent from 24 hours to 12 hours. It will pass through six states - Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra and connect major cities like Kota, Indore, Jaipur, Bhopal, Vadodara and Surat.



The Expressway will also serve 93 PM Gati Shakti Economic Nodes, 13 ports, eight major airports and eight multi-modal logistics parks (MMLPs) along with spurs to new upcoming greenfield airports such as Jewar Airport, Navi Mumbai Airport and JNPT port. The Expressway will have a catalytic impact in the developmental trajectory of all adjoining regions, thus contributing in a major way in the economic transformation of the country, said PMO statement.

During the programme in Dausa, Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of 247 kilometres of National Highway projects to be developed at a cost of more than Rs 5,940 crore. This includes 67-km long four-lane spur road from Bandikui to Jaipur to be developed at a cost of more than Rs 2,000 crore, a six-lane spur road from Kotputli to Baraodaneo, to be developed at a cost of about Rs 3,775 crore and two-lane paved shoulder of Lalsot - Karoli section, being developed at a cost of about Rs 150 crore. (ANI)

