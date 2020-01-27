PM Modi to inaugurate Nagpur Metro's Aqua line on Jan 28

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the new Metro route of Aqua-Line on January 28 through video conference.

The phase-1 of Aqua Line will cover all the stops from Lokmanya Nagar to Sitabuldi.

This metro route is 11 kilometres long.

In 2014, the Prime Minister had laid the foundation stone of the Aqua Metro project. Before this, he had inaugurated Orange line, which ran from Khapri to Sitabudli. (ANI)