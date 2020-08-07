PM Modi to inaugurate Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra tomorrow

New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra (RSK), an interactive experience centre on the Swachh Bharat Mission, on the occasion of the centenary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi's Champaran Satyagraha, in New Delhi on Saturday, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office informed.

"The installations at RSK will introduce future generations to the successful journey of the world's largest behaviour change campaign, the Swachh Bharat Mission. A balanced mix of digital and outdoor installations in the RSK will impart information, awareness and education on Swachhata and related aspects. The interplay of processes will be presented through assimilative learning, success stories and thematic messages in an interactive format," the statement said.

In Hall 1, visitors will experience a unique 360° audiovisual immersive show, while Hall 2 will contain a series of interactive LED panels, hologram boxes and interactive games to tell the story of the work done to achieve Gandhi's vision of a Swachh Bharat.

After a tour of the RSK, the Prime Minister will interact with 36 school children from Delhi representing the 36 states and Union Territories, at the amphitheatre of the RSK, adhering to social distancing protocols due to the COVID-19 pandemic, followed by an address to the nation.

The statement further said, "The Swachh Bharat Mission has transformed rural sanitation in India and has changed the behaviours of over 55 crore people from open defecation to using a toilet. India has received praise from the international community for this and we have set a precedent for the rest of the world to follow. The mission is now in its second phase, aiming to take India's villages from Open Defecation Free (ODF) to ODF Plus, with a strong focus on sustaining ODF status and ensuring solid and liquid waste management for all." (ANI)