PM Modi to inaugurate second edition of Maritime India Summit on March 2

New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the second edition of the Maritime India Summit (MIS) on March 2, 2021, informed an official statement by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways. He will inaugurate the summit at 11 am.

The objective of the Summit is to propel India to the forefront of the Global Maritime Sector. The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) with various entities has already started. Mumbai Port Trust has signed MoUs worth Rs 7,400 crores so far.

It is expected that Rs 20,000 crore worth MoUs will be signed as part of this Summit," said Rajiv Jalota, Chairman, Mumbai Port Trust.



The chairman also informed that the MIS 2021 will provide a unique platform where various stakeholders in the maritime sectors such as policy planners, senior government officials, domestic and international investors, sector experts, shipping line owners, representatives of major ports from across the world as well as the governments of maritime states in India will participate.

"The opening session of the summit will have ministerial-level participation from Afghanistan, Russia, Uzbekistan, Iran and Armenia and will feature discussions on 'Development of Port Infrastructure and Boosting Business through Trade, Promotion and Regional connectivity'," read an official statement.

The proposed Summit will also host forums for interaction and collaboration with the Indian and International Ports, Shipping and Maritime Companies, Investors, and other stakeholders. (ANI)

