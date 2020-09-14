PM Modi to inaugurate seven urban infrastructure projects in Bihar on Sept 15

New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of seven projects related to urban infrastructure in Bihar on September 15 through video conferencing.

According to an official statement, the total cost of these projects is Rs 541 crore. Four projects are related to water supply, two to sewerage treatment and one to riverfront development.

"The total cost of these projects is Rs 541 crore. The implementation of these projects has been undertaken by Bihar Urban Infrastructure Development Corporation (BUIDCO) under the Urban Development and Housing Department of Bihar. Chief Minister of Bihar will also be present on the occasion," the release stated.

Sewerage treatment plants built under Namami Gange, at Beur and Karmalichak, in Patna Municipal Corporation, will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister.

"Water supply projects built under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) mission in Siwan Municipal Council and Chapra Municipal Corporation will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister. Both these projects will help local residents get pure drinking water 24 hours a day," the release further stated.

It said the foundation stone of Munger water supply scheme under AMRUT mission will be laid by the Prime Minister.

The scheme will help residents of Munger Municipal Corporation get pure water through pipelines. Foundation stone of Jamalpur water supply scheme under AMRUT Mission, in Jamalpur Municipal Council, will also be laid.

The foundation stone of Muzaffarpur Riverfront Development Scheme, being built under Namami Gange, will be also be laid by PM Modi.

The statement said "Under the project, three ghats of Muzaffarpur (Poorvi Akhada Ghat, Seedhi Ghat and Chandwara Ghat) will be developed. Basic facilities like toilets, information kiosk, changing room, pathway and watchtower will be made available at the riverfront. Proper security arrangements, signage and adequate lighting will be arranged for at these Ghats." (ANI)