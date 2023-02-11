PM Modi to inaugurate Sohna-Dausa stretch of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on February 12

New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Sohna-Dausa stretch of the Delhi Mumbai Expressway on February 12, which will reduce travel time from Delhi to Jaipur from about 5 hours to about 3.5 hours, an official statement informed.



"On 12th February, at around 3 PM, he will reach Dausa to lay the foundation stone and dedicate to nation road development projects worth more than Rs. 18,100 crores," an official statement informed.

Delhi Mumbai Expressway will be India's longest expressway with a length of 1,386 km. It will reduce the travel distance between Delhi and Mumbai by 12% from 1,424 km to 1,242 Km and travel time will be reduced by 50% from 24 hrs to 12 hrs.





The section will reduce travel time from Delhi to Jaipur from about 5 hours to about 3.5 hours.

"Prime Minister's emphasis on the building of excellent road infrastructure as an engine of growth, development and connectivity in New India, is being realised by the construction of a number of ongoing world-class Expressways across the country. One such important project is Delhi Mumbai Expressway, whose first completed section, Delhi - Dausa - Lalsot, will be dedicated to the Nation by the Prime Minister," an official statement informed.



The 246 km Delhi - Dausa - Lalsot section of the Delhi Mumbai Expressway has been developed at a cost of more than Rs 12,150 crore.

This operationalization of this section will reduce the travel time from Delhi to Jaipur from 5 hours to around 3.5 hours and provide a major boost to the economic development of the entire region, an official said.

"It will pass through six states Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra and connect major cities like Kota, Indore, Jaipur, Bhopal, Vadodara and Surat. The Expressway will also serve 93 PM Gati Shakti Economic Nodes, 13 Ports, 8 Major Airports and 8 multi-modal logistics parks (MMLPs) along with spurs to new upcoming greenfield airports such as Jewar Airport, Navi Mumbai Airport and JNPT port. The Expressway will have a catalytic impact in the developmental trajectory of all adjoining regions, thus contributing in a major way in the economic transformation of the country," the statement added.

During the programme, Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of 247 kilometres of National Highway projects to be developed at a cost of more than Rs 5940 crore. This includes a 67-km long four-lane spur road from Bandikui to Jaipur to be developed at a cost of more than Rs 2000 crore, a six-lane spur road from Kotputli to Baraodaneo, to be developed at a cost of about Rs 3775 crore and two-lane paved shoulder of Lalsot - Karoli section, being developed at a cost of about Rs 150 crore, it added. (ANI)

