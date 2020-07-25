PM Modi to inaugurate three new high throughput labs of ICMR on July 27

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate three new high-throughput labs of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in Noida, Kolkata, and Mumbai through video conference on July 27.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Ministers Yogi Adityanath, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray are expected to take part in the virtual event.

One of the oldest medical research bodies across the world, the ICMR helps in coordinating and promoting biomedical research in the country. Currently, it is helping with COVID-19 tests across the country on a daily basis. It has tested 1,54,28,170 samples till July 23 and it has tested 3,52,801 samples on Friday.

Across the country, there are 12,87,945 confirmed cases. Of them, 8,17,209 have recovered, while 30,601 have lost their lives due to coronavirus. (ANI)