PM Modi to inaugurate two-day Global Investors' Meet in HP tomorrow

New Delhi [India], Nov 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a two-day global investors' meet at Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday.

"Tomorrow, I join the Rising Himachal Global Investors' Meet. The Summit is being held in picturesque Dharamshala, which is an ideal place to convince investors to invest in HP," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Congratulating Himachal government and people of the state, the Prime Minister said that the Himachal's growth in the last two years is noteworthy.

The Investor Meet, which will start from November 7 and conclude on November 8, is being organised to attract foreign investment and create employment opportunities in the state. As many as 209 foreign delegates and local entrepreneurs are expected to attend this mega event.

On July 11, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had held a meeting with the ambassadors of 50 nations with an aim to attract investors to the global investors meet.



Thakur had urged the ambassadors to send entrepreneurs of their respective countries to attend the investors meet and invest in sectors of their choice in the state. (ANI)

