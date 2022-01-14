PM Modi to interact with over 150 startups tomorrow to boost startup ecosystem

New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with over 150 startups on January 15 to boost the startup ecosystem in the country, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said on Friday.

Startups from various sectors including Agriculture, Health, Enterprise Systems, Space, Industry 4.0, Security, Fintech, Environment etc will be part of this interaction.

The PMO in a statement said that more than 150 startups have been divided into six working groups based on themes including Growing from Roots; Nudging the DNA; From Local to Global; Technology of Future; Building Champions in Manufacturing and Sustainable Development.

Each group will make a presentation before the Prime Minister on the allotted theme in the interaction. The aim of the interaction is to understand how startups can contribute to national needs by driving innovation in the country, the release said.

As a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, a week-long event, "Celebrating Innovation Ecosystem", is being hosted by DPIIT, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, from 10 to 16 January 2022. The event marks the 6th anniversary of the launch of the Startup India initiative.

"Prime Minister has been a firm believer in the potential of startups to contribute significantly to the growth of the nation. This was reflected in the launch of the flagship initiative Startup India in 2016," the PMO said.

The government has worked on providing an enabling atmosphere for boosting the growth and development of Startups. This has had a tremendous impact on the startup ecosystem in the country and has led to a staggering growth of unicorns in the country, the statement said. (ANI)