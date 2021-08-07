Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) in Madhya Pradesh on August 7 via video conferencing, state Chief Minister Shiv Raj Singh Chouhan said on Friday.
Free ration will be given to the beneficiaries on August 7 at designated fair price shops and the beneficiaries will also be able to listen to the Prime Minister.
A campaign to create more awareness about the scheme has been held by the state government so that no eligible person is left out. (ANI)
PM Modi to interact with PMGKAY beneficiaries in Madhya Pradesh
ANI | Updated: Aug 07, 2021 01:36 IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) in Madhya Pradesh on August 7 via video conferencing, state Chief Minister Shiv Raj Singh Chouhan said on Friday.