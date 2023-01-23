PM Modi to interact with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awardees tomorrow

New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) awardees on Tuesday.



PM Modi will interact with the nation's child heroes on January 24 at 4 PM at his residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg.

The Government of India has been conferring the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to children for their exceptional achievement in six categories namely Innovation, Social Service, Scholastic, Sports, Art and Culture and Bravery. Each awardee is given a medal, a cash prize of Rs 1 Lakh and a certificate.

This year, 11 children from across the country, under different categories of Bal Shakti Puraskar, have been selected for PMRBP-2023. The awardees include six boys and five girls, belonging to 11 States and Union Territories. (ANI)

