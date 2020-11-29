PM Modi to interact with three teams involved with developing COVID-19 vaccine tomorrow

New Delhi[India], November 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with three teams involved with developing a vaccine for COVID-19 tomorrow via video conferencing, Prime Minister's Office said in a statement on Sunday.
According to the statement, PM Modi will interact with the teams of the Gennova Biopharma, Biological E, and Dr Reddy's, who are involved in developing a COVID-19 vaccine.
"Tomorrow, on November 30, 2020, PM Narendra Modi will interact, via video conferencing, with three teams that are involved in developing a COVID-19 vaccine. The teams he will interact with are from Gennova Biopharma, Biological E and Dr Reddy's," PMO tweeted.
Earlier on Saturday, PM Modi had visited Serum Institute of India in Pune as part of efforts to get a first-hand perspective of the preparations, challenges, and roadmap in India's endeavor to vaccinate its citizens against COVID-19.
He had also visited Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad and Bharat Biotech facility at Hyderabad on Saturday as part of his three-city visit to personally review the vaccine development and manufacturing process against COVID-19. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Nov 29, 2020 19:29 IST
