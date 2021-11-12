PM Modi to land on Purvanchal Expressway in IAF plane on November 16

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 12 (ANI): Showcasing a world-class infrastructure, on November 16, Prime Minister Narendra Modi would land on the Purvanchal Express in a C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft.

The event would mark the inauguration of the 340 km expressway connecting the state capital with the eastern districts including Mau, Azamgarh, Barabanki with links to major cities of Prayagraj and Varanasi.

A 3.3 km stretch has been developed for allowing fighter aircraft to make emergency landings near the Sultanpur district. On the Inauguration date, Mirage 2000 and Su-30MKI aircraft would be making multiple takeoffs and landings at the emergency airstrip.

The expressway is part of the government's plans to develop emergency landing facilities for fighter planes across the country.



Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that Purvanchal Expressway would be known as the spine of the economy of the state ahead of its inauguration on November 16.

"Expressway will be known as the spine of the economy Of the eastern Uttar Pradesh's economy. Purvanchal will be completed by this month. Bundelkhand express will be completed by next month. Work on the Gorakhpur expressway is being done on a war footing," said the Chief Minister during his address while he was on an inspection visit at the expressway.

"Work is being done on Ganga expressway. An airstrip of 3.5 km is also made near Sultanpur so that the aircraft can make an emergency landing," he announced.

Along with the C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft in which the Prime Minister would land on the expressway, the Indian Air Force would land its Mirage 2000 and Su-30MKI fighter aircraft on the modified airstrip.

Multiple landings and takeoffs would be done from the airstrip by the Air Force fighter jets which would be witnessed by the Prime Minister and other ministers. (ANI)

