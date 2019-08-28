PM Modi to launch Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure during UN climate summit

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the establishment of an international Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) along with its supporting secretariat office in New Delhi.

The CDRI is proposed to be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the UN Climate Summit in New York on September 23, according to an official statement.

The Cabinet has approved the establishment of the CDRI Secretariat as a society under The Societies Registration Act, 1860. The memorandum of association and by-laws of the 'CDRI Society' will be prepared and finalised by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in due course.

Cabinet in its today's meeting has also granted in-principle approval for the Indian government support of Rs. 480 crore to CDRI for a corpus required to fund technical assistance and research projects on an on-going basis and setting up the Secretariat office and covering recurring expenditures over a period of five years from 2019-20 to 2023-24.

The endorsed version of the charter document that will act as the founding document of the CDRI, will be finalised after taking inputs from potential member countries by the NDMA in consultation with the Ministry of External Affairs. (ANI)

