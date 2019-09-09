Prime Minister Narendra Modi
PM Modi to launch Kisan Man Dhan Yojana in Ranchi on Sept 12

ANI | Updated: Sep 09, 2019 21:57 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch Kisan Man Dhan Yojana (KMDY) scheme and 400 Ekalvya Model Residential Schools during his visit to Jharkhand on September 12.
"The PM will launch the scheme -- Prime Minister Kisan Man Dhan Yojana and will also inaugurate 400 Ekalvya Model Residential schools to provide quality upper primary, secondary, and senior secondary level education to ST students in tribal-dominated areas," an official statement said on Monday.

The KMDY will secure the lives of 5 crore small and marginal farmers by providing a minimum pension of Rs 3,000 per month to those who have attained the age of 60. The scheme has an outlay of Rs 10,774 crore for the next three years.
All the small and marginal farmers who are currently between the ages of 18 to 40 years are eligible to avail the benefits.
The Eklavya Model Residential Schools are aimed at providing quality education to the students of Scheduled Tribes. This scheme will be implemented in blocks with a tribal population of at least 20,000.
The residential schools will have tribal students from Class 6 to 12. Around Rs 10,000 crore will be spent on the construction of these schools in Jharkhand, Odisha, Northeastern and other states in the next two years.
PM Modi will also inaugurate the New Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha Building and lay the foundation stone for the New Secretariat building at Ranchi.
The construction of the Assembly building started in 2016 at a cost of
Rs 465 crore. Spread over a total area of 39 acres, it is equipped with all modern facilities.
The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the multi-model vessel terminal built on the banks of river Ganga in Sahebganj. (ANI)

