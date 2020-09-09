PM Modi to launch PM Matsya Sampada Yojana, e-Gopala App tomorrow

New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), along with the e-Gopala App, tomorrow.

PMMSY is a flagship scheme for focused and sustainable development of the fisheries sector in the country with an estimated investment of Rs 20,050 crores for its implementation during a period of 5 years from FY 2020-21 to FY 2024-25 in all States and Union Territories, as a part of the AtmaNirbhar Bharat Package.

Out of this, an investment of about Rs 12,340 crores is proposed for beneficiary-oriented activities in Marine, Inland fisheries and Aquaculture and about Rs 7,710 crores investment for fisheries infrastructure.

It aims at enhancing fish production by an additional 70 lakh tonne by 2024-25, increasing fisheries export earnings to Rs 1,00,000 crores by 2024-25, doubling of incomes of fishers and fish farmers, reducing post-harvest losses from 20-25 per cent to about 10 per cent and generation of additional 55 lakhs direct and indirect gainful employment opportunities in the fisheries sector and allied activities.

Further, the e-Gopala App is a comprehensive breed improvement marketplace and information portal for direct use of farmers.

The Prime Minister will also launch several other initiatives in the fisheries and animal husbandry sectors in Bihar on the occasion.

In this digital launch, which will be attended by Union Minister and MoS for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairy, the Governor and Chief Minister of Bihar will also be present. (ANI)