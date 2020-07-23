PM Modi to lay foundation stone for Manipur Water Supply project today

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for Manipur Water Supply Project through video conferencing today.

The Centre had provided funds under Jal Jeevan Mission to Manipur for freshwater household tap connections (FHTCs) to cover 1,185 habitations with 1, 42,749 households.

The Manipur Water Supply project, an externally funded project, was designed to provide FHTCs to remaining households in the Greater Imphal Planning area, 25 towns, and for 1,731 rural habitations covering 2,80,756 households in 16 districts of Manipur.

The project is an important component of the efforts of the state government to achieve the goal of 'Har Ghar Jal' by 2024. The project outlay is about Rs 3054.58 crores with a loan component funded by the New Development Bank.

Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla, Chief Minister N Biren Singh, and his cabinet colleagues, MPs, and MLAs are expected to join the program from Imphal.

The Central government had initiated the Jal Jeevan Mission to provide safe and adequate quantity of drinking water to every rural household of the country by 2024 with the motto Har Ghar Jal.

The programme also implements source sustainability measures as mandatory elements, such as recharge and reuse through greywater management, water conservation, rainwater harvesting. (ANI)