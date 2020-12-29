PM Modi to lay foundation stone of AIIMS at Rajkot on Dec 31

New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay foundation stone of AIIMS in Rajkot, Gujarat on December 31 via video conferencing.

The foundation laying ceremony will take place at at 11 am, according to a release by Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

For the project, 201 acres of land has been allotted. It will be built at an estimated cost Rs 1195 crores, and is expected to be completed by mid of 2022, it added.

The state-of-the-art 750-bed hospital will also have a 30-bed AAYUSH block. It will have 125 MBBS seats and 60 nursing seats. (ANI)